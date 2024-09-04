News
Bengal: Mamata Banerjee, who wrote the book on protests, faces her biggest test
Romita Datta 10 min read 04 Sep 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Summary
- Never before in her 13-year stint as chief minister has Mamata Banerjee faced sustained pressure from the public on such a scale. Every other day, Kolkata and its hinterlands have witnessed marches and candlelight vigils. Many of them call for Banerjee’s resignation.
Kolkata:West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee may have been hoping for a breather after the state assembly unanimously passed the anti-rape ‘Aparajita Bill’ on Tuesday. The Bill was hurriedly cobbled together by the Bengal government amid strident protests in the state over the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata on 9 August.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less