Bengal: Mamata Banerjee, who wrote the book on protests, faces her biggest test

Others believe the anger goes beyond the latest incident. According to Prasanta Ray, social scientist and professor emeritus at Presidency University, “The flareup is the outcome of a deep seated disillusionment and dissatisfaction over many areas of governance." At least one out of every two people shouting for justice, he believes, has a legitimate reason to do so. “She/he may have lost a schoolteacher’s job to an ineligible candidate for refusing to bribe the system. Or he could be one of those facing the brunt for being on the wrong side of the party or system. The ground was ready, it just needed a cause," said Ray. The tragedy in R.G. Kar was the spark that lit the powder keg.