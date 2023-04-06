Kolkata Metro Railway has announced that it will operate midnight trains for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The occasion coincides with the celebrations of Good Friday 2023.

According to Kausik Mitra, Chief Public Relation Officer, special Metro services will also be provided for IPL T-20 matches. The services will start from Esplanade at 00:15 am and will reach Dakshineswar at 00:48 am. For the people of Kavi Subhash area, another special train will start from Esplanade at 00:15 am and will reach Kavi Subhash at 00:48 am on the dates of IPL T-20 matches. Both trains will stop at all stations.

The special services will, however, have a reduced number of trains on its Blue and Green lines on Good Friday. Instead of the regular 288 services, only 188 services will be run on the Blue line (Kavi Subhash to Dum Dum/Dakshineswar, Dum Dum/Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash) on April 7 while the Green line (Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V, Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah) will only have 90 services instead of 106. However, the service hours will remain unchanged for both corridors.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has planned a spectacular drone show for the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, which will be held at Eden Gardens. This will be the first IPL match in Kolkata in over three years. The drone show will feature over 500 drones and promises to be a thrilling spectacle for fans and players alike.

A similar drone show was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the IPL 2023 opener ahead of Gujarat Titans' match against Chennai Super Kings. The show was organised in partnership with TATA, the title sponsor of the IPL.