Kolkata will enjoy midnight Metro Railway services on IPL days1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 12:14 PM IST
The April 6 IPL match against RCB will mark KKR's homecoming to Eden Gardens after three years.
Kolkata Metro Railway has announced that it will operate midnight trains for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The occasion coincides with the celebrations of Good Friday 2023.
