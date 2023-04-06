Kolkata will enjoy midnight Metro Railway services on IPL days

According to Kausik Mitra, Chief Public Relation Officer, special Metro services will also be provided for IPL T-20 matches. The services will start from Esplanade at 00:15 am and will reach Dakshineswar at 00:48 am. For the people of Kavi Subhash area, another special train will start from Esplanade at 00:15 am and will reach Kavi Subhash at 00:48 am on the dates of IPL T-20 matches. Both trains will stop at all stations.