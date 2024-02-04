A woman on board a SpiceJet flight alleged inappropriate behaviour by a co-passenger, a spokesperson for the airline said on Sunday. The flight was en route to Bagdogra from Kolkata. The spokesperson for the carrier said the cabin crew relocated the seat of the male passenger after the complaint by the woman.

ALSO READ: Gaya, Bhopal to Indore: SpiceJet secures Haj flight rights from these seven Indian cities

"On January 31, while SpiceJet flight SG 592 was en route from Kolkata to Bagdogra, an incident occurred involving a female passenger, who alleged inappropriate behaviour by her co-passenger. The cabin crew promptly intervened to address the situation," the spokesperson was quoted by ANI as saying.

However, he said the accused co-passenger denied any wrongdoing.

ALSO READ: SpiceJet passenger clicks improper photos of air hostess on Delhi-Mumbai flight; DCW takes action

Upon arrival in Bagdogra, the airline spokesperson informed that the woman passenger left the airport without filing any written complaint after the accused co-passenger apologised in the presence of the CISF staff.

“Upon arrival at Bagdogra airport, both passengers were assisted and escorted by SpiceJet security staff to CISF officials in the arrival area. The female passenger demanded action against the co-passenger," the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police: Deboarded passenger arrested after misbehaving with SpiceJet crew

"At this, the accused co-passenger tendered an apology in the presence of CISF staff. The female passenger left the airport without filing any written complaint, hindering further investigation by SpiceJet," he added.

He said that the cabin crew actively assisted the woman throughout the incident, and ensured her comfort and safety.

ALSO READ: After passenger complaint over dirty seats, SpiceJet flight grounded

This incident was reported days after a call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office about a bomb in the aircraft operating flight SG 8496 from Darbhanga to Delhi. The incident had happened on January 24.

"The flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 6 pm and the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay," SpiceJet Spokesperson had then said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!