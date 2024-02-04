Woman aboard Kolkata-Bagdogra SpiceJet flight accuses co-passenger of 'inappropriate behaviour'
A woman on board a SpiceJet flight alleged inappropriate behaviour by a co-passenger, a spokesperson for the airline said on Sunday. The flight was en route to Bagdogra from Kolkata. The spokesperson for the carrier said the cabin crew relocated the seat of the male passenger after the complaint by the woman.