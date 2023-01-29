An Air Asia flight from Lucknow to Kolkata made an emergency landing at the Lucknow Airport here on Sunday due to an incident of a bird hit, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Air Asia flight return back to the Lucknow airport after aircraft suffered bird hit, aircraft was landed safely and all passengers are also safe," an airport official told ANI.

An Airbus aircraft of Air Aisa with around 170 passengers was deployed for the Kolkata operation, all of whom are safe, Air Asia said.

"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird-strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to bay and was grounded for detailed inspection. Impacted guests were attended to and we are making all efforts to mitigate the impact on the integrity of other scheduled operations," said an Air Asia statement.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused due to circumstances beyond our control," it said

Earlier on 18 January, a Vistara flight from Singapore to Mumbai returned to Changi Airport after a technical snag was detected in one of the engines of the Airbus A321 aircraft, an airlines official said.

“As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back and landed the aircraft safely at Changi Airport," The Straits Times newspaper quoted a Vistara spokesman as saying.

He said a technical snag was detected in one of the engines of the aircraft shortly after take-off from here, the spokesman said, adding that the airline was working with partner airlines to offer alternative flight options to the affected passengers.

According to the Flightradar website, flight UK106 departed Singapore at about 11 am (local time).

It was then seen circling over Malaysia before returning to the airport.

Most of the passengers have been transferred to other flights scheduled to take off on the same day, the Singapore daily cited the spokesman as saying.

Although Vistara did not say how many passengers were on board, its website states that the Airbus A321 in its fleet can seat 188 passengers.