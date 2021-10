Like in previous years, the organisers have covered their Durga idol with 45 kilogrammes of gold, state fire minister Sujit Bose said. “Every year, we build one iconic structure as our `pandal’ (marquee). Last year, we had built a replica of the Kedarnath Temple. This year our artist proposed Burj Khalifa …we sent him to Dubai to get every detail of the structure so that a good job could be done," he said.