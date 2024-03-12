The Kolkata Metro Railway is all set for a significant expansion, with three new lines opening their doors to the public on March 15, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated metro operations at Kavi Subhash, Majerhat, and Esplanade stations on March 6. This marks a major milestone for the city's public transportation system, offering residents a faster, more convenient, and eco-friendly way to travel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Green Line Connects Key Business Hubs The most anticipated addition is the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the Green Line. This route boasts the distinction of being India's first underwater metro service, connecting the crucial business districts of Howrah and Sealdah. Regular services will begin on March 15, with the first trains departing simultaneously at 7:00 am from both stations. The last trains will depart at 9:45 pm, offering a significant travel window for commuters. Sundays will be designated no-service days on the Green Line.

Orange Line Offers Mid-Day Services The expansion also includes the Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay section of the Orange Line. This line will cater to those travelling between these two stations, with services starting on March 15th as well. The first trains will depart at 9:00 am from both stations, and the last trains will run until 4:40 pm. It's important to note that, unlike the Green Line, the Orange Line will not operate on Saturdays and Sundays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Purple Line Extends Reach to Southern Suburbs The Kolkata Metro's reach will extend further south with the inauguration of commercial services on the Joka to Majerhat stretch of the Purple Line. Passengers can experience a quicker commute between these stations starting March 15th. The first trains will depart at 8:30 am from both Joka and Majerhat, with the last trains running until 3:35 pm. Similar to the Orange Line, the Purple Line will not be operational on Saturdays and Sundays.

