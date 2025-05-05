Kolkata's rooftop revelry in crisis as KMC cracks down post-fire at Burrabazar hotel - 5 points to know

Kolkata's rooftop dining scene has been reeling after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) sweeping crackdown on rooftop eateries in the City of Joy, following the fire at Hotel Rituraj in Burrabazar on April 29, which claimed 14 lives.

Few days after Hotel Rituraj was charred, Kolkata Police compiled a list of 83 rooftop restaurants within the KMC area. This list was then shared with the civic body to aid in their crackdown on these establishments due to safety concerns and violations of building regulations.

Also Read | Tragic fire incident in a Kolkata hotel claims 14 lives, several injured

From Hoppipola to Park Street Social, the list includes Whats Up cafe, Roots, Oris, Drunken Teddy, Scrap Yard, Soul, Altera, The Astor, Park Street Social among others, mentioned multiple reports.

Beyond Kolkata hotel fire - 5 points to know Here's what you need to know about the KMC's crackdown on rooftop restaurants in Kolkata, that has become a raging issue:

1. LMNOQ Skybar demolished: On May 3, the same day the Kolkata Police compiled the list, LMNOQ Skybar on Park Street had part of its rooftop structures demolished, while What’s Up! Café on Southern Avenue and Serra Café in Sector V were also inspected. In response, Serra has decided to suspend its terrace service, opting to continue with indoor operations instead.

2. Calcutta High court's order: The Calcutta High Court, however, has verbally directed state authorities to halt the demolition of rooftop cafes and restaurants in the city. This came after the owners of a Park Street restaurant approached the court, claiming their property was being torn down without prior notice—just moments after receiving stop-work orders, as per a Live Law report.

3. NRAI's Kolkata Chapter weighs in:Abhimanyu Maheshwari, head of the NRAI’s Kolkata chapter, acknowledged the distress across the community, and stated that not all places from the list have received shutdown noitces, reported The Telegraph.

“The list has 83 names, but not all have received shutdown notices. Many of these places, we believe, were operating with valid licenses and compliance in place," Maheshwari told the media house.

4. Jobs at stake: The Telegraph also mentioned that according to industry insiders, the jobs of 10,000 people are at stake.

Also Read | Mumbai news: Massive fire breaks out at garments showroom located on Pedder Road