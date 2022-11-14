Kolkata's Shlok Mukherjee is India's winner of Doodle for Google 2022 contest

Kolkata's Shlok Mukherjee from Delhi Public School in NewTown, Kolkata has been adjudged as winner of 022 Doodle for Google competition in India. Shlok doodles his hope for India’s scientific advancements to take center stage.
This year’s contest received over 115,000 entries from children in classes 1 to 10 from over 100 cities across India, responding to the theme "In the next 25 years, my India will…." We were amazed by the creativity and imagination students brought to their entries, and were especially heartened that the advancement of technology and sustainability emerge as common themes across many of the Doodles,according to a press release by Google.
We are thrilled to announce this year’s National Winner of the India Doodle for Google contest: Shlok Mukherjee from Delhi Public School in NewTown, Kolkata, with his thoughtful and inspiring Doodle titled, "India on the center stage." Shlok writes:
“In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity’s betterment. India will have regular intergalactical travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in the field of Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years."
Shlok’s Doodle will be featured on Google.co.in for the 24 hours of November 14th, 2022. This year’s Doodle for Google judging panel included actor, filmmaker, producer and TV personality Neena Gupta; Editor-in-Chief at Tinkle Comics, Kuriakose Vaisian; YouTube Creators Slayypoint; and, artist and entrepreneur Alika Bhat, and the Google Doodle team. Together, they had the mammoth task of choosing 20 finalists from across the nation, evaluating entries on the criteria of artistic merit, creativity, alignment with the contest theme, and uniqueness and novelty of approach.
The 20 finalist Doodles were showcased online for public voting. In addition to the national winner, 4 group winners were also selected.
