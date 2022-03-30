The foundation stone for the electrification of the entire 741 kms route work was laid in November 2015. The total cost of the project is 1287 crore. The CRS inspection of the entire Konkan Railway route has been successfully conducted in six phases starting from March 2020. CRS inspection of the last section between Ratnagiri & Thivim was carried out on 24/03/2022 and authorisation was obtained on 28/03/2022