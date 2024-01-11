Suchana Seth, a 39-year-old start-up CEO from Bengaluru who allegedly killed her 4-year-old son, by smothering him to death either with a piece of cloth or a pillow, was caught from Karnataka’s Chitradurga district. Police officials have said that Suchana Seth was trying to flee in a cab. Now the cab driver who played a crucial role in getting Seth arrested has revealed details on how he managed to take the Bengaluru CEO to the police station without arousing her suspicion.

The cab driver, Royjohn D’Souza, in an exclusive interview to Indian Express , revealed that on the night of 7 January he had received a call from Hotel Sol Banyan Grande in Candolim, asking him to ferry Seth “urgently" to Bengaluru.

Bengaluru CEO, whom Royjohn D’Souza, was supposed to ferry till Bengaluru had agreed to pay him ₹30,000, the Indian Express report revealed.

Royjohn D’Souza and his co-driver had reached the hotel, where they met Suchana Seth. The latter asked Royjohn D’Souza to put a “red trolley" in the boot of the car. Royjohn D’Souza told Indian Express that he found the trolley unusually heavy but did not put much thought to it.

While travelling, Royjohn D’Souza, had gotten a call from Goa Police who asked him if Suchana Seth was travelling with a child or was she alone. On confirming the latter, Royjohn D’Souza was informed by the Goan Police that they had found bloodstains in her hotel room.

Royjohn D’Souza had also encountered a traffic jam owing to an overturned track on their way to Bengaluru, following which he suggested to Suchana Seth she takes the flight back home, since he was aware of an ‘urgency’.

Royjohn D’Souza further narrated to Indian Express that Suchana Seth insisted on travelling via road, despite the “4-hour traffic" jam. This aroused the suspicion of Royjohn D’Souza.

He was asked by the Goa Police to take Suchana Seth to the nearest Police station, which upon searching on Google was told to be 1.5 kms away. Using the bathroom break as an excuse he talked to the watchman and found out, was only 500 meters away.

What followed was a clever conversation with the Goan Police, a swift detour with an excuse of a washroom break, and the final handover to the Police.

"She did not show any emotion while the police were conducting the check," Royjohn D’Souza told the Indian Express.

Police had said that accused Suchana Seth (39) had allegedly killed her son in a service apartment at Candolim in Goa and stuffed the body in a bag before taking it to neighboring Karnataka in a taxi on Monday.

Two empty bottles of a cough syrup were found in a Goa apartment, where a start-up CEO allegedly killed her minor son, indicating she may have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him in signs of a premeditated murder as she was subjected to psychological test to assess her mental state and help find the motive for the gruesome crime, said police on Wednesday.

