Koo, Twitter’s rival in India, fires 30% staff on funding crunch1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Koo, with more than 60 million downloads, is ‘well capitalized,’ and the company is striving to become profitable with monetization experiments, Co-founder Mayank Bidawatka said in an interview
Koo, a Twitter Inc. rival in India, has fired almost a third of its employees in recent months as the firm struggles with losses and an inability to raise funds.
