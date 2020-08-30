Koppala toys cluster will bring in 40,000 jobs to Karnataka: Yediyurappa

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday said the proposed toys cluster in Koppala, about 351 km from Bengaluru, has the potential to create 40,000 jobs and attract over Rs5,000 crore in investments.

“In line with PM @narendramodi's vision of #VocalForLocal & boosting toy manufacturing, Koppala will have India's first toy manufacturing cluster. With the eco-system to support toy cluster in place, this 400 acres SEZ will have top-class infra & generate 40,000 jobs in 5 years," Yediyurappa posted on Twitter.

The post comes at a time when the state government is trying to enhance its outreach to investors globally to set up shop in the south Indian state. With reduced cash inflows from the Centre, impact of the covid-19 induced lockdown, floods and fledgeling finances, Karnataka is looking to bring in investments and jobs to mitigate the crisis in the calamity-prone state.

The state has also amended industrial, land and labour laws to make it easier for industries to consider Karnataka for its investments.

The proposed park in Koppala is an attempt to bring in some employment to a region that is one of the most backward in the country.

Karnataka is the third-largest market for toys in India with around $159 million, or 9.1%, of the national market, according to government estimates. The state’s toy industry has grown at an average of 18% from 2010-17, and is expected to reach $310 million by 2023.

