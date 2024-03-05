Active Stocks
Kota coaching institutes seek clarity on 'new state guidelines' for running centres
Kota coaching institutes seek clarity on ‘new state guidelines’ for running centres

Edited By Alka Jain

Kota District Collector Ravinder Goswami assured the delegation of conveying its concerns to the appropriate levels and bringing more clarity to the guidelines.

A delegation comprising directors of Kota coaching institutes on Monday met the district collector to seek clarification on various points in the guidelines for running the centers issued by the state government recently, PTI reported. 

The delegation comprised Naveen Maheshwari and Amit Gupta of the Allen Career Institute, Nitin Vijay of Motion Education, Mahendra Singh Chouhan and Nitin Jain of Vibrant Coaching, and Akhilesh Dixit of Resonance among others.

In a memorandum submitted to Kota District Collector Ravinder Goswami, they also pointed out systematic challenges to the implementation of the guidelines, said officials adding that Goswami assured them of conveying its concerns to the appropriate levels and bringing more clarity to it. 

The competent authority for registration of coaching centers has not been mentioned in the guidelines, the memorandum read as quoted by PTI. 

Members of the delegation said while online registration has been made mandatory, there was no portal to do it. The opinions of coaching institutes and students need to be heard before framing such guidelines to protect the rights of both, the delegation added. 

Meanwhile, Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar has earlier asserted that the New Education Policy (NEP) would soon be implemented step by step in the state.

“NEP will be implemented in the state exactly as it is and the BJP government is forming a committee for the purpose," the minister said. 

He said on the basis of the recommendations of the committee, NEP will be implemented step by step. The policy should have been implemented in 2020, when it was announced, but the "apathy" of the previous Congress government delayed it, he alleged.

 

(With PTI inputs)

05 Mar 2024
