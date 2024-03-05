Kota coaching institutes seek clarity on ‘new state guidelines’ for running centres
Kota District Collector Ravinder Goswami assured the delegation of conveying its concerns to the appropriate levels and bringing more clarity to the guidelines.
A delegation comprising directors of Kota coaching institutes on Monday met the district collector to seek clarification on various points in the guidelines for running the centers issued by the state government recently, PTI reported.
