Kota coaching institutes to open from 1 Sept; owners say Covid norms followed

Coaching institutes in Kota, which are prepping to open next month, have announced a number of safety measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus among the students.

As Rajasthan government gave its nod for reopening of schools in the state, the coaching institutes are all set to reopen from September 1.

Institute owners said, at the hostels and messes, biometric attendance will be replaced with registers. Those will have a column for categorising students with influenza like illness.

They also said, almost the entire staff, faculties, and students above 18 years have been vaccinated at most of the coaching centres of the city.

Moreover, for unvaccinated student, special arrangements have been made so that they can get jabbed on arrival, said a district official on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, Kota collector Ujjawal Rathore also instructed the coaching institutes to check RT-PCR negative report and vaccination certificate of students arriving in the city.

“The deputy director of education department has been deputed as the nodal officer to supervise the reopening of classes from September 1, and he has been directed to arrange special vaccination camps for students above 18 years," he added.

Around 1.75 lakhs students from across the country throng to Kota, a prominent coaching hub in the country for various engineering and medical entrance examinations, every year. The city has around 35-40 major coaching institutes.

Around 3,000 hostels and as many messes/eateries offer room accommodation and food to these students, propelling the local economy, which was hit hard by the Covid pandemic.

Most of the hostel buildings in the city have been sanitised

Allen Career Institute will start fresh offline batchesfrom September 1, 8 and 15. Naveen Maheshwari, director of the coaching institute told PTI, “In order to avoid crowding at the coaching centres, students have been called in separate batches from September 1 to September 15. Even after start of offline classes, online option would be available for the students."

Most of the hostel buildings in the city have been sanitised and the students' strength at messes has also been brought down to 50 per cent with an individual being allowed to take the food to his/her room, Naveen Mittal, president of Kota coaching association, said.

Hostels in Kota have a single-room culture that already keeps the students sufficiently protected, but now a total ban will be imposed on accommodating more than one student in a room.

A separate room on the top floor of every hostel has been developed into a quarantine zone, Mittal said, adding, over 20,000 students have reached Kota in the last few days.

