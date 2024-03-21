Kavya Dhakad, a National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, was earlier reported to have been kidnapped. Kavya studies in Kota and has been missing since March 17. The last location of her phone was in Gurugram.

However, even until March 19, there has been no trace of the girl. An investigating team from Kota now says that there has been no kidnapping.

The team has called it a ploy to extract money. The investigation revealed that the girl and her boyfriend planned the kidnapping together to get ₹30 lakh so that they could settle in another country, The Times of India reported.

As per a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat doing rounds on social media, the kidnapping photographs were sent to the father.

When Kavya’s father replied, saying he was sending the pics to the SP, the “kidnapper" replied: “Send it to whomever you want to. Deposit ₹30 lakh in the bank and get your daughter back alive. Else, in the next photo, you’d find her decapitated."

The father replied that he’d not be able to accumulate ₹30 lakh even if he sold all his property. He still asked for bank details so that he could deposit whatever he could.

“Send the money by the evening. Otherwise, we’ll murder your daughter," prompt came the reply.

It is believed that the 20-year-old and her boyfriend had been travelling with another friend. Police have nabbed another friend whose Indore apartment was allegedly used to take the kidnapping photos.

“There has been no kidnapping. As per the available proof, the kidnapping was fake. The student has been staying in Indore," said Kota SP Amruta Duhan.

“The student had two friends with her. They had plans to go abroad for studies, for which they needed money and demanded the same from the parents," SP Duhan added.

As per SP Duhan, Kavya never became a student at the Kota Institute. She had been in Indore while the kidnapping saga unfolded, she added.

Jyotiraditya Scindia assures Kavya’s father

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Minister of Civil Aviation, earlier spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma over the phone and asked for help for Kavya’s rescue, as per Dainik Bhaskar.

Scindia had said that police would investigate and bring the girl home as soon as possible. He had also spoken to the girl’s father and assured him that his daughter would return safely.

