Kota kidnap case: Girl plans own abduction to get ₹30 lakh ransom to get settled abroad with boyfriend, says police
Kavya Dhakad, an NEET aspirant, was reported missing. But, investigation reveals that the kidnapping was just a ploy to get money for settling abroad
Kavya Dhakad, a National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, was earlier reported to have been kidnapped. Kavya studies in Kota and has been missing since March 17. The last location of her phone was in Gurugram.
