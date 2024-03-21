Active Stocks
Thu Mar 21 2024 11:51:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.45 3.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 961.55 2.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.80 3.49%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.50 0.91%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 748.50 1.66%
Business News/ News / India/  Kota kidnap case: Girl plans own abduction to get 30 lakh ransom to get settled abroad with boyfriend, says police
BackBack

Kota kidnap case: Girl plans own abduction to get ₹30 lakh ransom to get settled abroad with boyfriend, says police

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Kavya Dhakad, an NEET aspirant, was reported missing. But, investigation reveals that the kidnapping was just a ploy to get money for settling abroad

There has been no kidnapping, Kota SP Amruta Duhan said. (X/@@Delhiite_)Premium
There has been no kidnapping, Kota SP Amruta Duhan said. (X/@@Delhiite_)

Kavya Dhakad, a National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, was earlier reported to have been kidnapped. Kavya studies in Kota and has been missing since March 17.  The last location of her phone was in Gurugram. 

However, even until March 19, there has been no trace of the girl. An investigating team from Kota now says that there has been no kidnapping. 

The team has called it a ploy to extract money. The investigation revealed that the girl and her boyfriend planned the kidnapping together to get 30 lakh so that they could settle in another country, The Times of India reported.

Also Read: BRS workers’ kidnap’ own party leader amid defection buzz, former MLA ‘rescued’ by BJP | WATCH

As per a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat doing rounds on social media, the kidnapping photographs were sent to the father.

When Kavya’s father replied, saying he was sending the pics to the SP, the “kidnapper" replied: “Send it to whomever you want to. Deposit 30 lakh in the bank and get your daughter back alive. Else, in the next photo, you’d find her decapitated."

The father replied that he’d not be able to accumulate 30 lakh even if he sold all his property. He still asked for bank details so that he could deposit whatever he could.

Also Read: Army officer kidnapped from home in fourth such incident since May 2023

“Send the money by the evening. Otherwise, we’ll murder your daughter," prompt came the reply.

It is believed that the 20-year-old and her boyfriend had been travelling with another friend. Police have nabbed another friend whose Indore apartment was allegedly used to take the kidnapping photos.

Also Read: Viswanathan Anand’ checkmates’ kidnappers: Grandmaster manages to escape, thanks to his chess expertise

“There has been no kidnapping. As per the available proof, the kidnapping was fake. The student has been staying in Indore," said Kota SP Amruta Duhan.

“The student had two friends with her. They had plans to go abroad for studies, for which they needed money and demanded the same from the parents," SP Duhan added.

As per SP Duhan, Kavya never became a student at the Kota Institute. She had been in Indore while the kidnapping saga unfolded, she added.

Jyotiraditya Scindia assures Kavya’s father

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Minister of Civil Aviation, earlier spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma over the phone and asked for help for Kavya’s rescue, as per Dainik Bhaskar.

Also Read: Former Jaunpur MP Dhananjay Singh gets 7-year jail for kidnapping, extortion

Scindia had said that police would investigate and bring the girl home as soon as possible. He had also spoken to the girl’s father and assured him that his daughter would return safely.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 21 Mar 2024, 10:17 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App