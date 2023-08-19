comScore
Kota student suicide: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot directs officials to form panels, says 'Time has come for….'

 1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 06:35 AM IST Edited By Devesh Kumar

The development comes as the cases of suicides by students preparing for exams like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Kota touched 22 this year

Ashok Gehlot has directed the officials to submit a report on the matter in 15 days (HT Print )Premium
Amid rising cases of suicides among students in the Kota district of Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the officials to form a committee to keep a check on such cases. The development comes as the cases of suicides by students preparing for exams like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Kota touched 22 this year, the highest in the last 8 years.

"The panel will be constituted under the supervision of Bhawani Detha, secretary of higher education, and will comprise various stakeholders, including representatives of coaching institutes, parents, and doctors," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

Ashok Gehlot has directed the officials to submit a report on the matter in 15 days.

This comes as on Tuesday, another student named Valmiki Jangid died of suicide. Valmiki Jangid was from the Gaya district of Bihar and was preparing for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Kota. After the death, the administration was seen in action and ordered the hostels to install a spring device on ceiling fans to prevent cases of suicides.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired a meeting to discuss the rising cases of suicides in the district. “There should not be any further rise in such (suicide) cases… time has come for improvement. We cannot see young students committing suicide… even the death of even one kid is unfortunate and is a huge loss for parents," he said.

No coaching admission for Class 9th and 10th students

Ashok Gehlot suggested that the students of Class 9th and 10th should not be admitted to coaching institutes as it puts an extra burden on them. “You are committing a crime in a way by enrolling students of Classes IX and X in coaching institutes. It is also the parents’ fault. Students face the burden of clearing the board exams and preparing for entrance exams," he said.

Every year, thousands of students from various regions of India arrive in Kota with a dream to get admission into prestigious Indian colleges. The recent surge in cases of suicides explains the huge amount of pressure these children go through and it is clear that some long-term structural changes are required to save these young lives.

 

 

 

 

Updated: 19 Aug 2023, 06:35 AM IST
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App