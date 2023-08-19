Kota student suicide: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot directs officials to form panels, says 'Time has come for….'1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 06:35 AM IST
The development comes as the cases of suicides by students preparing for exams like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Kota touched 22 this year
Amid rising cases of suicides among students in the Kota district of Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the officials to form a committee to keep a check on such cases. The development comes as the cases of suicides by students preparing for exams like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Kota touched 22 this year, the highest in the last 8 years.