Kota suicide cases: From half day study to motivational sessions; Rajasthan takes these measures to protect students
Kota suicide cases: With the rising cases of suicides in Rajasthan's Kota, the committee formed has suggested preventive measures in order to de-stress the students. The meeting was chaired by Bhawani Singh Detha, principal secretary (higher and technical education), through video conference and was attended by the representatives of coaching institutes and hostel association, officials said as reported by PTI. The other officials who attended the meeting included Kota Collector O P Bunkar, SP Sharad Chaudhary, Additional Collector (Administration) Rajkumar Singh, and Additional SP Bhagwat Singh Hingad.