Kota suicide cases: With the rising cases of suicides in Rajasthan's Kota, the committee formed has suggested preventive measures in order to de-stress the students. The meeting was chaired by Bhawani Singh Detha, principal secretary (higher and technical education), through video conference and was attended by the representatives of coaching institutes and hostel association, officials said as reported by PTI. The other officials who attended the meeting included Kota Collector O P Bunkar, SP Sharad Chaudhary, Additional Collector (Administration) Rajkumar Singh, and Additional SP Bhagwat Singh Hingad.

'Half-day study, half-day fun' on one weekday to identification of students with suicidal tendencies and psychological counselling are among the measures that were taken on Monday in a meeting.

Moreover, coaching institutes have been asked to form a committee of subject experts in an attempt to reduce burden of courses on students.

Apart from this, the institutes too have been asked to hold online motivational sessions by experts and upload the same on social media for benefit of all students.

Officials also told PTI that it was decided in the meeting that the coaching institutes will hold 'half-day study, half-day fun' on every Wednesday. They were also asked to stop conducting routine tests of students preparing for NEET and other competitive exams for the next two months.

While speaking to reporters, Kota district collector Bunkar said, “It is an alarming situation as so many students are committing suicides." The preliminary meeting was held to discuss on short and long-term measures to check the rising suicide cases, he added. The decision on immediate and long terms measures taken in the meeting to check suicide cases would help release stress of the students and create favourable environment, Bunkar added.

The latest case of suicide was reported on Sunday where two students preparing for competitive exams in Kota allegedly committed suicide in a span of four hours. According to authorities, 22 students have ended their lives so far in 2023 which is the highest for any year. In 2022, the death toll recorded was 15.

(With inputs from PTI)