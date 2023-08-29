Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Kota suicide cases: From half day study to motivational sessions; Rajasthan takes these measures to protect students

Kota suicide cases: From half day study to motivational sessions; Rajasthan takes these measures to protect students

1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:47 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Kota suicide cases: Committee suggests measures to de-stress students in Kota; includes half-day study, half-day fun and psychological counseling.

Cases of suicides have mounted to 20 in Kota

Kota suicide cases: With the rising cases of suicides in Rajasthan's Kota, the committee formed has suggested preventive measures in order to de-stress the students. The meeting was chaired by Bhawani Singh Detha, principal secretary (higher and technical education), through video conference and was attended by the representatives of coaching institutes and hostel association, officials said as reported by PTI. The other officials who attended the meeting included Kota Collector O P Bunkar, SP Sharad Chaudhary, Additional Collector (Administration) Rajkumar Singh, and Additional SP Bhagwat Singh Hingad.

'Half-day study, half-day fun' on one weekday to identification of students with suicidal tendencies and psychological counselling are among the measures that were taken on Monday in a meeting.

Moreover, coaching institutes have been asked to form a committee of subject experts in an attempt to reduce burden of courses on students.

Apart from this, the institutes too have been asked to hold online motivational sessions by experts and upload the same on social media for benefit of all students.

Officials also told PTI that it was decided in the meeting that the coaching institutes will hold 'half-day study, half-day fun' on every Wednesday. They were also asked to stop conducting routine tests of students preparing for NEET and other competitive exams for the next two months.

While speaking to reporters, Kota district collector Bunkar said, “It is an alarming situation as so many students are committing suicides." The preliminary meeting was held to discuss on short and long-term measures to check the rising suicide cases, he added. The decision on immediate and long terms measures taken in the meeting to check suicide cases would help release stress of the students and create favourable environment, Bunkar added.

The latest case of suicide was reported on Sunday where two students preparing for competitive exams in Kota allegedly committed suicide in a span of four hours. According to authorities, 22 students have ended their lives so far in 2023 which is the highest for any year. In 2022, the death toll recorded was 15.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 10:47 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.