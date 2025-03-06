Final year MBBS student dies by suicide in Kota, Rajasthan

A final year MBBS student living in Rajasthan's Kota for the last three years allegedly committed suicide at his home, reported ANI on Thursday. The police have found a suicide note from his house.

The medical student was under stress because he wasn't able to perform as per his expectations. In his suicide note, the MBBS student apologised to his parents for failing to meet their expectations, reported NDTV Rajasthan, citing local police.

As per the report, the Kota Medical College student locked himself in his hostel room and hanged himself with rope. Other students began searching for him after he couldn't be found anywhere.

Later, they broke his room's door and found him hanging from the roof. College administration informed Mahavir Nagar Police station officials, who sent the student's dead body for postmortem.

The police later handed over his dead body to his parents. The student has been living in Kota for the last three years. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

At least six students have committed suicide in Rajasthan's Kota since the beginning of this year, reported Hindustan Times. In January, two students preparing for the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) died by suicide.

Last year, at least 20 students died by suicide in Kota, down from 27 a year ago. Rajasthan is known as a coaching hub and a major destination for NEET and IIT-JEE aspirants.

In the new academic session 2025-26, Kota district administration has directed installing anti-suicide ceiling fans in hostels and coaching centres as per new guidelines under the Kota Cares Campaign.

Other key features of the new guidelines include eliminating security and caution money in all 4,000 hostels in the city. Earlier, the hostels charged this amount and refunded it by the end of the year.

A Kota Cares helpdesk will be set up at the railway station and bus stand, and functional CCTV and biometric systems will be installed in the hostels. The hostel staff will be required to maintain manual attendance at night. The accommodation will have recreation areas and parents will be provided with receipts of all payments.