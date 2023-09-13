Kota suicide: NEET aspirant from Jharkhand kills self; 23rd case this year1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:33 AM IST
16-year-old NEET aspirant from Jharkhand commits suicide in Kota hostel. 23rd suicide case in Kota this year.
In a distressing incident, a 16-year-old NEET aspirant from Jharkhand reportedly took her own life by hanging in her hostel room located in the Vigyan Nagar area of Rajasthan's Kota district. The victim, identified as Richa Sinha, was actively preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).