In a distressing incident, a 16-year-old NEET aspirant from Jharkhand reportedly took her own life by hanging in her hostel room located in the Vigyan Nagar area of Rajasthan's Kota district. The victim, identified as Richa Sinha, was actively preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).

The police received information about Sinha's death around 10.30 pm on Tuesday from the private hospital where she was taken, said Amar Chand, an assistant of sub-inspector at Vigyan Nagar police station.

Richa Sinha, a Class 11 student, had relocated from Ranchi to Kota earlier this year to enroll in a coaching institute. No suicide note was recovered from her room, leaving the police to initiate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her suicide. The body has been transferred to MBS Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

This is the 23rd case of suicide by a coaching institute student in Kota this year. Fifteen students preparing for competitive exams killed themselves in Kota last year.

(Further details on this incident are awaited)