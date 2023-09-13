comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 13 2023 11:46:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.2 0.27%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 193.55 1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 626 0.84%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452 0.22%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 436.4 0.32%
Business News/ News / India/  Kota suicide: NEET aspirant from Jharkhand kills self; 23rd case this year
Back

In a distressing incident, a 16-year-old NEET aspirant from Jharkhand reportedly took her own life by hanging in her hostel room located in the Vigyan Nagar area of Rajasthan's Kota district. The victim, identified as Richa Sinha, was actively preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). 

The police received information about Sinha's death around 10.30 pm on Tuesday from the private hospital where she was taken, said Amar Chand, an assistant of sub-inspector at Vigyan Nagar police station.

Richa Sinha, a Class 11 student, had relocated from Ranchi to Kota earlier this year to enroll in a coaching institute. No suicide note was recovered from her room, leaving the police to initiate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her suicide. The body has been transferred to MBS Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

This is the 23rd case of suicide by a coaching institute student in Kota this year. Fifteen students preparing for competitive exams killed themselves in Kota last year.

(Further details on this incident are awaited)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 10:33 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App