Suicides in Kota: Two more students surrendered to the mounting pressure to perform well and toxic competitive environment in Kota. Two teenagers preparing for NEET exam died by suicide in Kota on Sunday. With this, the grim tally of students suicide in Kota reached 23 for the year.

Also read: Kota admin to conduct psychological test of coaching students to curb suicides To curb the rising cases of suicides, Rajasthan government has also asked coaching centres to halt tests and exams. It is worth noting, that the number is the highest since 2015. It was since that year, the state government began keeping a track record of college aspirants who die by suicide. Also read: Rajasthan: 18-year-old student commits suicide in Kota, 22nd case this year It is worth noting that six of the 23 deaths took place in August only. It has prompted the administration on Sunday to issue an order to all coaching centres and institutes to suspend testing for two months. Two students preparing for NEET died within 6 hours in Kota On Sunday, a 16-year-old boy from Maharashtra died by jumping off the sixth floor of his coaching institute at Vigyran Nagar area. “The teen took the extreme step at his coaching institute after appearing for a scheduled weekly test in the afternoon," circle officer Dharam Veer Singh told HT. Also read: Kota student suicide: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot directs officials to form panels, says 'Time has come for….' The teen from Bihar had been staying with his sister and a cousin at a rented apartment in the Kunadi area. He had a test today and his sister says that he was scoring less. Suicide note is yet to be recovered, Additional SP Kota, Bhagwat Singh Hinger told ANI.

He also added that the another student who died of suicide too had a test. After the test, he jumped off the sixth floor of the building. The police is investigating in the matter.

“The teen from Bihar had been staying with his sister and a cousin at a rented apartment in the Kunadi area. His siblings found him hanging from the fan in his own room this evening after breaking open the door when he didn’t respond to repeated knocks," the station house officer (SHO) of the Kunadi police station Ganga Sahay Sharma told HT. He added that the victim was also taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

Within six hours, another 18-year-old boy from Bihar ended his life by hanging himself to the ceiling fan in his room.

Both the students were preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET. The exam is considered as a benchmark for the admission to undergraduate medical colleges.

The newspaper also reported that no suicide note was found in both the cases and a preliminary report did not suggest any behavioural changes. On Sunday, district collector Om Prakash Bunkar said he issued “an order directing the coaching centres not to take any tests for the next two months".