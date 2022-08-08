Kotak AMC unveils smart SIP, STP & SWP tool for equity valuation-based approach2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 03:09 PM IST
The debut of the Smart Facility for SIP, STP, and SWP for all investors has been announced by Kotak Mutual Fund. This smart functionality goes beyond the standard SIP/STP/SWP option by allowing investors to vary their instalment (in the case of SIP/STP) or withdrawal (in the case of SWP) in accordance with the market valuation. All open-ended equity schemes, Equity Index Funds, and Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund are eligible for the new facility.