Kotak AMC unveils smart SIP, STP & SWP tool for equity valuation-based approach

The Smart SIP takes valuations into account and makes investments as a result. With the new facility, investment and withdrawal amounts are determined by the equity valuations—Cheap, Neutral, and Expensive. When values are high, the default SIP instalment is equal to half (0.5x) of the base SIP amount, and when valuations are low, the instalment is equal to two times (2.0x) the Base SIP amount. One can also select a minimum and maximum SIP amount using this feature. The Systematic Transfer Plan (STP) plan is another way that investors might choose to go with this option.