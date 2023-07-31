Kotak bank denies receiving RBI communication on CEO

Kotak bank denies receiving RBI communication on CEO2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 11:27 PM IST
The private sector lender has appointed consulting firm Egon Zehnder to lead a global search to select a successor to Kotak once he steps down as managing director and chief executive officer by December end.
Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) on Monday denied a news report that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wants the private sector lender to pick an outsider as chief executive after founder Uday Kotak’s tenure ends in December.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×