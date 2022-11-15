Kotak Investment Advisors secures anchor investment from ADIA for $1 billion Real Estate Fund1 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 12:23 PM IST
- Kotak Investment Advisors, part of the Kotak Mahindra Group, focuses on the Alternate Assets business
Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL) on Tuesday announced that the company has secured an anchor investment of $500 million from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for its 13th Real Estate (RE) Fund, a $1 billion platform targeting real estate investments in India. With this new fund, KIAL has raised, managed or advised more than $3.3 billion under its real estate fund series.