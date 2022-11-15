Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL) on Tuesday announced that the company has secured an anchor investment of $500 million from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for its 13th Real Estate (RE) Fund, a $1 billion platform targeting real estate investments in India. With this new fund, KIAL has raised, managed or advised more than $3.3 billion under its real estate fund series.

Vikas Chimakurthy, CEO, Kotak Realty Fund said, “This is an opportunistic fund which can invest across various real estate asset classes and capital stack i.e. both debt and equity. The Fund will primarily target investments in residential real estate. With the first close of this Fund, KIAL has raised around USD 1.5 billion in real estate across multiple strategies in around one and a half years."

Kotak Investment Advisors, a part of the Kotak Mahindra Group (Kotak), focuses on the Alternate Assets business. It was set up in early 2005 and has raised/managed/advised in aggregate over $6.8 billion across different asset classes including Real Estate, Private Equity, Infrastructure, Special Situations Fund, and Investment Advisory.

Established in 1976, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is a globally-diversified investment institution that prudently invests funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mohamed AlQubaisi, Executive Director of the Real Estate Department at ADIA said, “The new platform is primarily targeted at the significant demand for housing in India, which is driven by sustained economic growth and a shortage of urban housing clusters."