Mumbai: Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank could lean on its existing deep pocketed investors such as Canadian pension funds and Singapore's state investment arm for its proposed fundraising that aims to bolster the bank's balance sheet and bring down promoter shareholding, said two people aware of the development, speaking on condition of anonymity.

On Sunday, Mint reported that Kotak Mahindra Bank plans to sell shares worth almost ₹8,000 crore.

Canada's top two pension funds Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) hold 6.03% and 1.15% respectively in the bank, while Singapore's GIC holds a 1.36% stake, according to the latest available shareholding pattern.

In an exchange filing on Sunday, the bank said its board will hold a meeting on 22 April to approve a plan to raise equity capital through a private placement, follow-on public offering (FPO), or a qualified institutions placement (QIP).

According to a person cited above, the bank is likely to go down the QIP path for the fundraise. "They have had conversations and the Canadians and GIC will likely participate in the fundraise," he said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank had last raised primary capital through a QIP in March 2017.

Emails sent to Kotak Mahindra Bank, GIC, CDPQ and CPPIB did not elicit any response till press time.

The proposed fundraise will help the bank raise capital for business growth in the post covid-19 economic recovery as well as to bring down its promoter shareholding in compliance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms.

Banks are currently required to maintain a 9% capital adequacy ratio (CAR). CAR is the ratio of a lender’s capital as compared to its risk-weighted assets (cash, loans, investments etc.) and current liabilities (taxes, interest, expenses, deposits etc.)

The promoter stake of Uday Kotak has to be brought down to 26% before September 2020. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio is around 18% at present.

In 2017, Kotak had brought down his stake by about 3.3% through a mix of primary and secondary share sales.

In May 2017, the bank had raised ₹5,803.20 crore by selling 62 million shares at ₹936 each to institutional investors through a QIP. Earlier, in March 2017, Kotak had sold 28 million shares at ₹826 apiece to Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec through a block deal. The two transactions had lowered Kotak’s stake from 33.30% to about 30%.

In January, Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBI reached an agreement under which Kotak agreed to reduce his stake over a period of time. Under the agreement, the promoter stake has to be brought down to 26% by July-August. Meanwhile, the promoter's voting rights were reduced in a graded fashion: 20% of the paid-up voting capital till March 31 and 15% from April 1 onwards. The agreement also ended a bitter court battle between the bank and the regulator.

