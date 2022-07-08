Kotak Mahindra Bank acquires DLL India's agri and healthcare portfolio

"DLL India has been operating in the country since 2013 and has built a strong customer portfolio. KMBL’s acquisition of DLL India’s Agri and Healthcare Equipment portfolio reiterates our continued commitment towards a strong presence in this space and gives us access to a high-quality customer base. We welcome DLL India customers to Kotak Bank and assure them that they will experience a seamless transition and enhanced customer experience," Kotak Mahindra Bank's Group President D Kannan said.

