Kotak Mahindra Bank users complained of difficulties in making UPI payments on Sunday evening. The issue appeared to extend to payments that were being made via UPI apps such as Google Pay, Phone Pay and PayTM. The Kotak customer care Twitter handle said that its technical team was working to restore the services at the earliest.

Irate customers took to social media platforms to flag the issue on Sunday evening, with many stating that they were unable to use online banking services. 

“Hi! Sorry for the trouble! Our technical team is on top of this and will restore it asap. Please bear with us. Team Kotak," the company tweeted in response to several posts. 

 

