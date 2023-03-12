Kotak Mahindra Bank server down? Users face difficulty in making UPI payments1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 09:28 PM IST
The Kotak customer care Twitter handle said that its technical team was working to restore the services at the earliest.
Kotak Mahindra Bank users complained of difficulties in making UPI payments on Sunday evening. The issue appeared to extend to payments that were being made via UPI apps such as Google Pay, Phone Pay and PayTM. The Kotak customer care Twitter handle said that its technical team was working to restore the services at the earliest.
