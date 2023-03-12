Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Kotak Mahindra Bank server down? Users face difficulty in making UPI payments

Kotak Mahindra Bank server down? Users face difficulty in making UPI payments

1 min read . 09:28 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi, India, September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

The Kotak customer care Twitter handle said that its technical team was working to restore the services at the earliest.

Kotak Mahindra Bank users complained of difficulties in making UPI payments on Sunday evening. The issue appeared to extend to payments that were being made via UPI apps such as Google Pay, Phone Pay and PayTM. The Kotak customer care Twitter handle said that its technical team was working to restore the services at the earliest.

Kotak Mahindra Bank users complained of difficulties in making UPI payments on Sunday evening. The issue appeared to extend to payments that were being made via UPI apps such as Google Pay, Phone Pay and PayTM. The Kotak customer care Twitter handle said that its technical team was working to restore the services at the earliest.

Irate customers took to social media platforms to flag the issue on Sunday evening, with many stating that they were unable to use online banking services. 

Irate customers took to social media platforms to flag the issue on Sunday evening, with many stating that they were unable to use online banking services. 

“Hi! Sorry for the trouble! Our technical team is on top of this and will restore it asap. Please bear with us. Team Kotak," the company tweeted in response to several posts. 

“Hi! Sorry for the trouble! Our technical team is on top of this and will restore it asap. Please bear with us. Team Kotak," the company tweeted in response to several posts. 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP