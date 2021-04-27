Kotak Mahindra Bank shares fall as RBI caps founder-CEOs’ term

Once Kotak’s tenure ends he is not eligible for reappointment as the banker has already completed 15 years as the managing director and chief executive officer of the lender, Ganapathy wrote in the note. Also, joint managing director Dipak Gupta, the second in line, “may not be eligible to succeed Kotak as the CEO as the 15-year cap applies for all whole-time directors on the board" as well, according to the note.