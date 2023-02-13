Kotak Mahindra Bank weighs insurance unit stake sale: Report
Kotak Mahindra Bank is working with Morgan Stanley on the potential sale of a stake in Kotak General Insurance which could raise as much as a few hundred million dollars, the report said. The process could draw potential strategic partners as well as financial investors, the report added
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., backed by billionaire Uday Kotak, is considering selling a minority stake in its general insurance unit, according to people familiar with the matter.
