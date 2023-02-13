Kotak Mahindra Bank weighs insurance unit stake sale: Report

A deal would see the lender join a number of other Asian banks pursuing tie-ups for their insurance arms. These include Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam JSC which is considering reviving the sale of its stake in a joint venture with Metlife Inc., and Indonesia’s PT Astra International is weighing options including a partial sale of its life insurance unit, Bloomberg News has reported. Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd. and Sun Life Financial Inc. announced a 15-year bancassurance partnership in Hong Kong last month.