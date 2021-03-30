Mumbai: Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF), managed by Kotak Investment Advisors Limited, on Tuesday said it has invested ₹350 crore in AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL) in the form of non-convertible debentures, the fund said in a statement.

KSSF’s investment in AGS Transact will significantly improve the financial risk profile of the group and help the company implement the next phase of growth.





AGS is a major provider of end-to-end cash and digital payment solutions and automation technology in India with over 30,000 ATMs under management. AGS also provides cash management services (CMS) through its subsidiary Securevalue which is the largest CMS player in the country, the statement said.

“AGS Transact through its innovative solutions has created a niche for itself in both cash and digital payments solutions space and is well poised to provide unique payment and automation solutions. The investment is in line with our ability to provide bespoke capital solutions, not ordinarily available in the ecosystem, and partner with industry leaders with good governance." Eshwar Karra, CEO – Kotak Special Situations Fund at Kotak Investment Advisors Limited, said,

