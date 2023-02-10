Kotak to acquire Sonata Finance for ₹537 crore
- As on 31 December, Sonata had ₹1,903 crore of assets under management and served 900,000 customers via its 502 branches in 10 states, and had 2,882 employees
Kotak Mahindra Bank is set to acquire Sonata Finance for ₹537 crore, to expand its presence in the financial inclusion segment, the private sector lender said on Friday.
