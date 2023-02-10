Kotak to acquire Sonata Finance for 537 crore

As on 31 March 2022, 26 mn shares of Sonata were held by 59 shareholders, including Singh, Caspian Advisors, Sidbi Trustee Co and Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. As on 31 March 2022 it had issued debentures worth ₹428 crore to investors such as Global Access Fund LP, Japan Asean Women Empowerment Fund and Northern Arc Capital, among others. Last October, Icra said that Sonata Finance’s statutory auditor highlighted delays in repayment of loans to two banks in FY22. However, its management said its current account had sufficient funds, but the delay was due to technical issues related to auto debit of the account.