Comedian Tanmay Bhat of All India Bakchod fame has again found himself at the ire-end of netizens after his decade old tweets surfaced. The latest to face the brunt and take action is Kotak Bank who pulled down their 811 campaign starring creators Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina.

Here's what happened

Kotak bank had recently released an advertisement campaign featuring Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raine promoting the bank's new 811 campaign.

However, a Twitter user Shefali Vaidya, recently took screenshots of Bhat's decade old tweet and asked Uday Kotak if they endorse Tanmay's views.

"Dear @udaykotak do you agree with Hindu hater Tanmay Bhatt’s description of Shri Ganesh Murti? Do your customers agree? @KotakBankLtd" she wrote

The tweet featured screenshots of four tweets of Tanmay Bhat. In the posts, Tamany Bhat says, “Every year on the shores of Africa, elephants pop out of the jungle look at Ganapati idols and go ‘Is Madam Tussauds sending us this shit’".

Another tweet by Bhat read, “For someone who is supposed to remove obstacles, Ganesh sure does a shit job with traffic".

Another tweet read, “ Those offended when I referred to the idols as ‘the shit!’ , I'm sorry. Feces are better for the environment and there's really no comparison".

"I guess this is the lowest the brand @KotakBankLtd has stooped to. If their Brand Ambassador has FoE, they too have a choice to survive. If they want to attract a particular section of the society (that follows @thetanmay ) as their customers, so be it. Let's wish them good." an aggrieved netizen replied to Shefali's post.

Kotak bank took up the grievances that netizens registered owing to these tweets by the comedian and streamer.

“We, at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group. We have withdrawn the campaign," tweeted the Kotak 811 account distancing itself from the criticism.

Only last year, in October, AU bank took down its campaign starring actors Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani after netizens complained it hurt their religious religious sentiments.