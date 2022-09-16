Kovind launches book ‘Ambedkar and Modi: Reformer Ideas Performer Implementation

The book ‘Ambedkar and Modi: Reformer Ideas Performer Implementation illustrates life, works and achievements of Dr. B.R Ambedkar
The book also presents a convergence between the ideals of Dr. Ambedkar and New India’s development journey
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Former President Ram Nath Kovind launched a book titled ‘Ambedkar and Modi: Reformer’s Ideas Performer’s Implementation’ on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Former President Ram Nath Kovind launched a book titled ‘Ambedkar and Modi: Reformer’s Ideas Performer’s Implementation’ on Friday.
The book illustrates life, works and achievements of Dr. B.R Ambedkar. It presents a convergence between the ideals of Dr. Ambedkar and New India’s development journey. Focus has been laid on infrastructure, education, socio-economic mobility, gender equality, and self-reliance in the twelve chapters of the book.
The book illustrates life, works and achievements of Dr. B.R Ambedkar. It presents a convergence between the ideals of Dr. Ambedkar and New India’s development journey. Focus has been laid on infrastructure, education, socio-economic mobility, gender equality, and self-reliance in the twelve chapters of the book.
Speaking on the occasion, Kovind said that Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s vision of Aatmnirbhar Bharat and India First are being carried forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking on the occasion, Kovind said that Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s vision of Aatmnirbhar Bharat and India First are being carried forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Recalling his contributions in the formative years of Independent India, the former president said Baba Saheb’s contributions shaped the policies related to banking, irrigation, electricity system, education system, labour management, revenue sharing system etc.
Recalling his contributions in the formative years of Independent India, the former president said Baba Saheb’s contributions shaped the policies related to banking, irrigation, electricity system, education system, labour management, revenue sharing system etc.
Kovind recalled the time, the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi had organized a Gaurav Yatra in 2010 in Gujarat. Atop a decorated elephant was seated a large copy of the Indian Constitution, while CM Modi was walking with the people on foot. There is no better example of reverence to the Constitution and respect to Baba Saheb Ambedkar.
Kovind recalled the time, the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi had organized a Gaurav Yatra in 2010 in Gujarat. Atop a decorated elephant was seated a large copy of the Indian Constitution, while CM Modi was walking with the people on foot. There is no better example of reverence to the Constitution and respect to Baba Saheb Ambedkar.
Drawing parallels between vision of Dr Ambedkar and the policies of PM Modi, Kovind said that the new education policy, which has stemmed from over two lakh ideas submitted from across the country, and which provides for education in one’s mother tongue is in line with Baba Sabeb’s ideas.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Drawing parallels between vision of Dr Ambedkar and the policies of PM Modi, Kovind said that the new education policy, which has stemmed from over two lakh ideas submitted from across the country, and which provides for education in one’s mother tongue is in line with Baba Sabeb’s ideas.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He further added that the four labour codes to replace a multitude of complex laws, universal account number for labourers are a fruition of vision of Dr Ambedkar.
He further added that the four labour codes to replace a multitude of complex laws, universal account number for labourers are a fruition of vision of Dr Ambedkar.
The book has been compiled by Bluekraft Digital Foundation and has a foreword by music composer and Rajya Sabha member Ilaiyaraaja. In 12 chapters dealing with domains as varied as infrastructure, education, socio-economic mobility, gender equality, self-reliance and many more. The book not only presents Ambedkar’s vision of India but also takes into account several achievements of Modi and his government.
The book has been compiled by Bluekraft Digital Foundation and has a foreword by music composer and Rajya Sabha member Ilaiyaraaja. In 12 chapters dealing with domains as varied as infrastructure, education, socio-economic mobility, gender equality, self-reliance and many more. The book not only presents Ambedkar’s vision of India but also takes into account several achievements of Modi and his government.