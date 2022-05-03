Addressing the occasion, the president said that priority has been given to service in the Jain tradition. He said that a state-of-the-art Bhagwan Mahavir Super Speciality Hospital with 250 beds would be completed by the year 2023.

“It is a matter of happiness that in this super speciality hospital, high quality health services will be made available to all sections of the society at affordable rates, and free of cost to the poor. This Hospital has rendered its services as Covid care Hospital during the pandemic," he added.

Th President cautioned people that pandemic is not completely over yet. He appealed all citizens to be alert and follow all the government’s guidelines.

“We know that the introduction of surgical masks into modern history dates back to the year 1897 when surgeons began using masks to protect themselves from bacteria during operations. By covering their mouth and nose, they were not only able to avoid killing living beings but they also able to prevent the entry of micro-organisms into their body. During the Covid-19 pandemic, masks have been used as an effective means of protection against the virus," the president concluded.