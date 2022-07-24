Kovind stresses on education, healthcare in his farewell address

Stressing on the need for education for citizens to pursue happiness by discovering their potential, he said that the national education policy would play a key role in that and allow young Indians to connect with their heritage and also find their feet in the 21st century
NEW DELHI :President Ram Nath Kovind emphasized on the need for robust public healthcare infrastructure and education in his farewell address to the nation.
He also noted that Centre has accorded top priority to healthcare. “The pandemic has underlined the need to further improve the public healthcare infrastructure. I am glad that the government has accorded top priority to this task," the President said.
Stressing on the need for education for citizens to pursue happiness by discovering their potential, he said that the national education policy would play a key role in that and allow young Indians to connect with their heritage and also find their feet in the 21st century.
“Once education and healthcare are in place, economic reforms will let citizens find the best course for their lives. I firmly believe that our country is getting equipped to make the 21st century, the century of India," Kovind said.
He also outlined the steps of the government to provide housing and access to drinking water and electricity to the people and said that change in these segments has been possible by the momentum of development and good governance without discrimination.
Expressing “deep gratitude" the citizens and elected representatives, the President said that farmers, workers from small villages, teachers, artists, scholars, businessmen, doctors and nurses, scientists and engineers, judges and advocates, civil servants, social workers among others him discharge his duties. “I received full cooperation, support and blessings from all sections of society," he said.
Speaking on the Constitution of India, he said that the formal map for India’s democratic path was drafted by that Constituent Assembly and values enshrined in the constitution have been part of the Indian ethos since time immemorial.
Quoting Bhimrao Ambedkar, he said: “We must make our political democracy a social democracy as well. Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it, social democracy. What does social democracy mean? It means a way of life which recognizes liberty, equality and fraternity as the principles of life."
In his farewell address to the nation, the President also stressed the need to protect nature and called on Indians to take care of the environment.
“Mother nature is in deep agony and the climate crisis can endanger the very future of this planet. We must take care of our environment, our land, air and water, for the sake of our children. In our daily lives and routine choices, we must be more careful to protect our trees, rivers, seas and mountains as well as all other living beings. As the first citizen, if I have to give one advice to my fellow citizens, it has to be this."
Droupadi Murmu, who has been elected the next President of India, will take oath on Monday, 25 July.
