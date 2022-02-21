Kovind stresses on security and growth of all countries in Indian Ocean region

NEW DELHI : President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday stressed on the need for security and growth of all countries in the Indian Ocean region in order to focus on cooperative measures for sustainable use of oceans.

Speaking at the Presidential Fleet Review-2022 at Vishakhapatnam, President Kovind said that a large part of global trade flows through the Indian Ocean region and the safety of the seas and of the maritime commons, remains a critical requirement. He also noted that a significant portion of India's trade and energy needs are met through the oceans.

"India believes in ‘security and growth for all in the region’ to focus on cooperative measures for sustainable use of oceans," a statement from the President's Secretariat quoted him as saying, adding that the Indian Navy’s constant vigil, prompt response to incidents and untiring efforts have been "highly successful" in this regard.

The President added that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Navy has provided aid to friendly nations by supplying medicines and evacuating stranded Indian citizens and foreign nationals in different parts of the world through ‘Mission SAGAR’ and ‘Samudra Setu’.

“The prompt and effective deployment of the Indian Navy in the times of crisis has underscored India’s vision of being the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ and ‘First Responder’ in the Indian Ocean Region," he said.

Noting that the Indian Navy is becoming increasingly self-reliant and has been at the forefront of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, he said that about 70% of the contents of several warships and submarines under construction in various public and private shipyards across the country are indigenous.

"Soon we would have our indigenously built aircraft carrier, ‘Vikrant’, joining the service," Kovind said that adding that the development of indigenous naval shipbuilding capabilities is an impressive contribution to the making of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.