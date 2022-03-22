Kovind to discuss cooperation with Turkmenistan, Netherlands during state visit

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The external affairs ministry said that the President will visit Turkmenistan from 1-4 April at the invitation of his counterpart President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
NEW DELHI :
President Ram Nath Kovind will make state visits to Turkmenistan and to The Netherlands early in April and hold discussions on bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership, said an official statement.
The external affairs ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the President will visit Turkmenistan from 1-4 April at the invitation of his counterpart President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. This will be the first-ever visit of the Indian President to independent Turkmenistan. The visit also comes just after the inauguration of the new President of Turkmenistan, the statement said.
During the visit, the two heads of states will hold discussions on bilateral and regional cooperation, including implementation of the outcomes of the India-Central Asia summit held in January. Some agreements are also expected to be signed during the visit, the statement said.
Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Turkmenistan will be followed by a state visit to the Netherlands from 4-7 April at the invitation of King Willem – Alexander and Queen Maxima. During the visit to the Netherlands, the President will hold discussions with His Royal Majesties and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, the statement said.
The visit is significant as during 2022, India and the Netherlands are celebrating 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations. In 2021, during a virtual summit between the Prime Ministers of the two countries, a strategic partnership on water was launched to enhance the level of engagement between the two sides.
Cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, health, urban development, science and technology are other important pillars of the bilateral relationship, the statement said. The Netherlands is India’s fourth largest FDI source.
