New Delhi: The Air India Express has expressed its gratitude to people of Mallapuram, Kerala for showing their kindness and humanity during the crash in which 18 people, including two pilots, lost their lives.

In a tweet, the Air India Express said, "Taking a bow to HUMANITY! A standing ovation from our hearts to the PEOPLE OF MALAPPURAM, Kerala, who had showered us with kindness & humanity during the uncertain incident. We owe you a lot! #ExpressGratitude."

"It takes not just courage, but a touch of humanity to save a life. We at Air India Express, take a bow to the people of Malappuram who have risked their own lives to save many," the tweet added.

A standing ovation from our hearts to the PEOPLE OF MALAPPURAM, Kerala, who had showered us with kindness & humanity during the uncertain incident. We owe you a lot! #ExpressGratitude pic.twitter.com/EIH8ky6xZ3 — Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) August 9, 2020

The logo of Air India has turned black on social media for offering condolences to the families of the demised during the Kozhikode plane crash. Air India's official handles on social media have now been updated their cover and profile photos with its trademark logo appearing in white against the black background. Traditionally, Air India's logo uses red as the dominant colour with shades of yellow against the white background.

The Boeing 737 flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on Friday night, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including the pilots.

Air India Express is a wholly owned subsidiary of national carrier Air India.

