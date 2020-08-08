New Delhi: As soon as the Air India Express flight crash-landed in Kozhikode on Friday, over 40 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and Quick Response Team (QRT) reached the site and successfully evacuated the passengers, said MA Ganapathy, Special Director-General CISF adding that CISF's quick response saved many lives.

The family members of the CISF personnel also helped in the rescue operation at the site, Ganapathy said.

"The incident occurred around 7:40 pm. Aircraft overshot the runway and fell off the tabletop, splitting into two. Over 40 CISF personnel, Quick Response Team (QRT) and Chief Airport Security Officer reached in minutes and started evacuation with Airports Authority of India," said Ganapathy.

"ASI Ajeet, the party in-charge of the perimeter patrolling party, who was present in the perimeter area noticed the accident and immediately informed the control room and others," he added.

On receiving the message, over 40 CISF personnel residing in the adjoining barrack, QRT party along with the Chief Airport Security Officer who heads airport for CISF reached the spot within few minutes and started evacuating passengers along with the AAI fire team.

"Meanwhile, the family members of CISF personnel also reached the spot and CISF personnel successfully evacuated 99 per cent of the passengers from the flight and helped shift those injured to the nearest hospital," said Ganapathy.

At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members are safe, said the Air India Express in a statement. The injured are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, as per Kerala government officials.

The flight was carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants when it skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ajeet Singh was one of the eye-witnesses of the Air India Express flight crash at Kozhikode airport on Friday night, in which 18 people lost their lives, and informed about the incident to the control room and other officials concerned.

Narrating the incident, Singh said that he was talking to a colleague when he saw the plane falling towards the parameter road.

"I went to the field at around 7:30 pm for the third round and reached the gate number 2, which is an emergency fire gate, where ASI Mangal Singh was on duty. I sought the beat book from him to sign. Then I was talking to him when I saw a flight of Air India Express was falling towards the parameter road," Singh said on Saturday.

He said that he immediately informed the control room, officials concerned, and rescue teams.

"Line members and fire teams came for the rescue. We immediately opened gate number 8. Around 25-30 volunteers and a JCB entered the premises and started the rescue operation by removing the debris, under which passengers were stuck," Singh said.

"The CISF personnel entered the crashed plane and rescued the people from inside took them to the ambulance, which came in from gate number 8 and transport them," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

