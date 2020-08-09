Kozhikode crash: Condition of 14 passengers critical, says Malappuram Collector

Air India Express on Sunday said the mortal remains of 16 passengers, who lost their lives in the plane crash, have been handed over to their families. The bodies of the pilot and co-pilot of the AIE flight, were handed over to their families on Saturday. The remains of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar were cremated on Sunday with attendance from all family members as well as officials of Air India and Air India Express at Mathura, his hometown, it said.