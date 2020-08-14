New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and six of his cabinet ministers who visited Kozhikode plane crash site are going into self-quarantine after at least 20 Kerala government officials involved in the rescue operations of the Air India Express plane crash in Kozhikode have tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Health Minister K.K. Shailaja is among the ministers going into self-quarantine. Minister for Local Self Governments A.C. Moideen, Revenue minister E. Chandrasekaran,industries minister E.P. Jayarajan are also among the ministers who also went into self-quarantine.

Co-operation & Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran will hoist national flag at Independence Day function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, said Kerala CMO.

Those infected among officials are Malappuram's District collector, Sub- Collector, Assistant Collector, Superintendent of Police.

Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) U Abdul Karim, who led the rescue operations of the Air India plane crash in Karipur, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan also contracted the infection. He, too, was part of the team that conducted the rescue operations after the plane crash, which killed 18 people, including the pilot and the co-pilot. Both Karim and Gopalakrishnan are in hospital and undergoing treatment for the disease.

At least two passengers travelling home from Dubai on the ill-fated aircraft had tested positive for Covid-19. Following the accident, the Kerala Health Ministry had urged all those involved in relief operations to go into quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus. Kondotty, where the airport is located, is a containment zone with a high Covid-19 positivity rate.

Many of these officials also attended the VIP visits after the crash, including Kerala Chief Minister, Kerala Governor.

Last week, an Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants, was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode.

The B737 plane fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 18 people, including both the pilots.

A total of 92 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged till date from hospitals after "obtaining complete fitness".

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via