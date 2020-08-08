Home >News >India >Kozhikode flight crash: Four cabin crew members safe, says airlines
One of the persons injured after an Air India Express flight skidded off a runway while landing at the Kozhikode airport is brought for treatment to the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. (AP)

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2020, 10:27 AM IST PTI

  • 18 people including 2 pilots were killed and scores injured when an AIE flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway in Kozhikode airport
  • The four cabin crew members are confirmed safe

KOZHIKODE : Four cabin crew members of the Air India Express flight that crash landed at the Karipur airport here are safe, the national transporter said on Saturday.

"The four cabin crew members are confirmed safe," Air India Express said in a bulletin. Air India Express Employees Union said cabin crew suffered some injuries and are under treatment at the Kozhikode hospital.

Eighteen people including two pilots were killed and scores injured when an AIE flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway in Kozhikode airport on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions.

