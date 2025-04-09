Krafton alleged sale of user data: Bombay HC to hear case against BGMI maker on Apri 15 — All you need to know

An FIR has been filed against Krafton India, the maker of popular online game Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI, for allegedly selling user data on Telegram, according to a report by Talkesport.com.

The FIR by Maharashtra-based Santosh Torane alleges contract violations, data breaches, and unauthorised sharing of data by the company, it added.

Livemint could not independently verify the report. But Talkesport has published a copy of the original FIR in its report.

What Does the FIR Against BGMI's Krafton Allege? According to the FIR registered by Akluj Police in Maharashtra's Solapur district in September last year, Torane alleged that he agreed to an online service agreement in August 2021, of which Krafton and four of its executives violated the confidentiality clauses.

The complainant alleges that Krafton is monetising user data and selling it for ₹2,000 per subscriber through unauthorised means, the report said. The FIR has been filed under IPC Section 120-B criminal conspiracy, Section 420 cheating, and violations of IT Act Sections 72, 72A, and 85, it added.

Complainant Moves Court, Hearing on April 15 The complainant approaced the Judicial Magistrate First Class at Malshiras after the Akluj police and Superintendent of Police, Solapur failed to respond to complaints filed in November 2023. The Court in August 2024 also directed the Akluj police to investigate the complaint under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Penal Code (CrPC).

In response, Krafton approached the Bombay High Court seeking relief and a bench of Justices Sarang V Kotwal and Justice Dr Neela Gokhale have clubbed the petitions and set the hearing for April 15, 2025, as per the report. All ad-interim orders extended until then, it added.