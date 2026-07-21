Kremlin responds after four Indians killed in Black Sea missile strike

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was in touch with its partners in India after a missile strike killed four Indians on a Black Sea cargo ship as it was leaving the port of Odesa in Ukraine.

Ukraine said Russia fired three cruise missiles at the Golden Leo, a cargo ship flying the Guinea-Bissau flag, on Sunday. The ship had crew members from India and Syria. The attack killed 10 people, including four Indians.

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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov implied -- without providing evidence -- that the vessel had been carrying arms for Ukraine.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What happened to the MV Golden Leo in the Black Sea? ⌵ The MV Golden Leo, a cargo ship, was attacked by Russian cruise missiles while departing from the port of Odesa on July 19, resulting in the death of four Indian crew members. 2 Why did India summon the Russian envoy following the missile strike? ⌵ India summoned the Russian Chargé d'Affaires to express grave concerns and condemn the attack, emphasizing that targeting commercial shipping and endangering civilian lives is unacceptable. 3 How many crew members were on board the MV Golden Leo during the attack? ⌵ At the time of the attack, there were 17 crew members on board the MV Golden Leo, including five Indian nationals. 4 Should commercial shipping in conflict zones be targeted by military forces? ⌵ Targeting commercial shipping in conflict zones can endanger civilian lives and undermine international maritime safety, which is why India condemned the attack on the MV Golden Leo. 5 What steps is India taking to assist the affected crew members of the MV Golden Leo? ⌵ The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring the situation and is working to provide all possible assistance to the affected crew members, including extending condolences to the families of the deceased.

"We are continuing our contacts with our Indian partners, explaining our position," he told reporters on Tuesday.

“Our armed forces are striking and will continue to strike those vessels involved in transporting weapons and ammunition.”

India summons Russia envoy Earlier, the Indian foreign ministry said it had summoned Vladimir Ladanov, the Russian charge d'affaires, to convey "grave concerns" and "unequivocal condemnation" of the attack on Sunday.

India condemned the attack and reiterated that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members is "deplorable and should be avoided".

"On the evening of July 19, the vessel MV Golden Leo was attacked while departing the port of Odesa. At the time of the incident, there were 17 crew members on board, including five Indian nationals," the MEA said on Monday night.

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"As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition," it had said.

The MEA said the Indian mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery," it said in a statement.

Without directly naming Russia, the MEA had said: “India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided.”

In Moscow,

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